Tiger Woods booking photo released: What we know about his South Florida crash

The Brief Professional golfer Tiger Woods was arrested for DUI in Martin County on Friday, March 27, 2026, after his Land Rover clipped a trailer and overturned in a high-speed rollover crash on Jupiter Island. While Woods passed a breathalyzer test with "triple zeroes," Sheriff John Budensiek stated that investigators suspect impairment from medication or drugs, though Woods refused to submit to a urinalysis. Woods was released on bond later Friday evening.



A booking photo for professional golfer Tiger Woods was released after he was arrested for driving under the influence in South Florida.

Woods – who returned to competitive golfing after rupturing his Achilles tendon last year, FOX Sports reported – was involved in a rollover crash in Martin County, Friday afternoon, March 27. He was arrested for a DUI.

Woods was booked into the Martin County Jail on DUI charges.

Woods was released from jail around 11:30 p.m. after bonding out.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said during a Friday afternoon, March 27 press conference that Woods was not suspected of being impaired by alcohol, but could have been impaired by something else, whether it be medication or drugs.

He said Woods took a breathalyzer test and passed. However, he refused to take a urinalysis.

The crash happened Friday afternoon, shortly before 2 p.m. on Jupiter Island, near 281 Beach Road, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff said Woods' Land Rover was speeding and collided with another vehicle hauling a trailer, which resulted in Woods' vehicle overturning.

The sheriff said it appears that Woods crawled out of the vehicle window.

He was booked into jail on charges of DUI, property damage, and refusing to take the urine test, the sheriff said.