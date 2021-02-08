KNOW WHERE TO GO: Sponsored Advertising by AdventHealth

article

Dr. Desirae Friend, DO Board-certified Family Medicine Physician, will visited Good Day Orlando to discuss where to go regarding your medical needs.

When an unexpected medical condition arises, it’s easy to panic and not know where to go. How does someone know if they should go see their primary care provider versus an Urgent Care or the Emergency Room?

Primary Care: Infections, Upset stomach, Ear infections, Sprains, Minor burns, Nausea, Sinus infections

CentraCare (Urgent Care): Cuts (stitches), Allergies, Rashes, Cold/Flu

Emergency Room: Chest pain, Deep wounds, , Difficulty breathing, Fractures, Heart Attack, Poison exposure…more major trauma ailments

What options do patients have if they prefer to not see a doctor in person?

Our primary care, urgent care specialists and even physical therapists are offering virtual visits. Virtual Visits can be accessed through our AdventHealth app or through ones laptop, tablet or phone. If you have COVID-19 symptoms they’ll ask questions to determine if you need a physician’s order for coronavirus testing. If you have other symptoms and ailments, they can help you with minor or urgent medical needs too

What safety precautions is AdventHealth taking to keep patients and staff safe?

The health and safety of the community has always been AdventHealth’s top priority. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve expanded our policies, procedures and products to ensure you and your loved ones feel safe.

Examples of precautions include:

Temperature testing at all entrances

Universal masking policy for all team members, patients and visitors

Enhanced sanitation measures

Social distancing

Caring for COVID-19 patients in separate waiting areas

What are the benefits of going to an AdventHealth facility?

AdventHealth facilities are apart of a unified care network meaning you can find comfort in knowing that world-class, individualized care is close to home in Central Florida, and backed by the strength of our nationwide network.

Our care locations include CentraCare, Primary Care, ED, Lab, Imaging, Sports Med and Rehab and so much more

This builds the strength of our network through specialist referrals and expert resources

To make your health care experience as convenient as possible, our virtual physician visits, online scheduling and a patient portal are all in one online location

