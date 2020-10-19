SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY ADVENTHEALTH: House Calls: Flu season and COVID-19

This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content.

Dr. Timothy Hendrix of AdventHealth Centra Care visited Good Day Orlando to discuss flu season and COVID-19. Dr. Hendrix reminds Central Floridians that now is the time to get the flu vaccine, and it is recommended for anyone 6 months or older. While wearing a mask, social distancing and avoiding crowds are good measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, they do not eliminate the spread, which is why the flu vaccine is recommended. The flu vaccine is available now, and Dr. Hendrix recommends getting the vaccine as soon as possible.

