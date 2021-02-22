COLORECTAL CANCER SCREENING: Sponsored Advertising by AdventHealth

article

SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY ADVENTHEALTH:

Dr. Mihir K. Patel, a Gastroenterologist with AdventHealth, visited Good Day Orlando to discuss colorectal cancer screenings.

The recommended age for initial Colorectal Cancer screening is 45, and continues through age 75. Those with higher risk due to family history or genetic conditions should consult a health care professional, as screenings may be recommended prior to age 45.

While there can be symptoms that indicate a possible concern, such as blood in stool, constipation, pain and weight loss, this type of cancer can often go undetected which is why screenings are critical. Most insurance covers screening as well.

