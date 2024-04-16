Spirit employee, passenger quarrel at Florida airport in viral video: 'Filthy mouth and a terrible attitude'

A Spirit Airlines employee and passenger were caught on video during a heated confrontation at a Florida airport earlier this month.

The video, shared on TikTok by Christian Duque (@sightssoundsflavors), shows the employee and passenger in line at security at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on April 9.

Duque wrote on his SightsSoundsAndFlavors blog that he was flying from Fort Lauderdale to Louisville, Kentucky, when he noticed the Spirit employee walking along the edge of the crowd to reach the passenger.

2 injured after Orlando-bound Southwest flight makes emergency landing in Tampa

"The employee accused the passenger of having a filthy mouth and a terrible attitude," Duque wrote.

In the video, the employee is seen asking the woman to show her boarding pass as the employee apparently writes her information down.

"I wanna see the boarding pass," the Spirit employee is heard saying.

"I will not miss my flight because of you," the woman replied.

A Spirit Airlines employee and passenger got into a heated exchange at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on April 9, 2024. (Credit: @sightssoundsflavors/sightssoundsflavors.com via Storyful)

Duque, who was narrating the incident on video as it was happening, said he thought the Spirit employee was taking things too far.

"So this Spirit employee is very offended because this lady said something rude to her. I think she's taking it a little too far though. I think she's gonna prevent her from getting on the plane, which I think is a little bit of an abuse," he said.

Family stranded following Orlando-bound Frontier flight evacuation over mystery odor in Charlotte

As the Spirit employee walks away, she said, "F*** you, too," to the woman, as seen on the video.

Duque asked the woman for her thoughts on the situation, but she scoffed and continued to make her way through the security line. It remains unclear at this time if the woman boarded her flight, or what happened leading up to the confrontation recorded on video.

Frontier Airlines reveals ‘empty middle seat’ option on flights

"Things you see when you travel as much as I do. The passenger definitely started it, but the airline employee lost the moral highground (sic) when she confronted the passenger for a second time. Initially she told her from the side taht (sic) she had a filthy mouth and embarrassed the passenger in front of 5-10 people. The passenger walked away and just kind of took it. The airline employee then came back and in a way wouldn’t let the passenger walk away. This is a very bad look for #spiritairlines but what do I know," Duque captioned the video, which has received over 9 million views since it was posted.

Spirit Airlines did not respond to FOX 35's request for comment by the time of publication.