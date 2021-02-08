Speedweeks kicks off at Daytona International Speedway; hotels hope for last-minute reservations

article

Speedweeks kicks off this week at the Daytona International Speedway ahead of the Daytona 500.

Hotels and other tourism-dependent businesses are hopeful the event can bring much needed business following a year dampened by the pandemic.

Robert Burnetti is the general manager at the Shores Resort and Spa. He said it’s a much different tune this year.

"We sold out last year easily on the weekend of the 500. We sold out weeks in advance. I mean, we’re not there yet. We’re probably sitting 60-70% for the weekend now," he said.

He said he’s seeing people mostly coming in for the big race.

"It’s just the weekend. Last year, there was more business leading into it with Speedweeks. And then, even on the other end as people kind of hung out in town for a few days," he said.

Bob Davis said it’s been a tough year for area hotels. He’s the president and CEO of the Lodging and Hospitality Association of Volusia County.

"And that falls on the lives of many people that depend on these races and these holidays to make a living," he said.

He’s hopeful for last-minute reservations.

"It’s down considerably, which is to be expected. But, I guess we always look for the sunshine in the rain and maybe some will come at the last minute, but right now, it’s not good," he said.

Though it has been a much different year, Burnetti says the pace is starting to pick up and he’s hopeful for last-minute reservations too.

"We can complain all we want. You gotta make the best of what we have. And you have to continue to market the area, so when things do turn around, people kind of have Daytona on their brain a little bit," he said.