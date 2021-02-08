Speed-themed fitness equipment donated to Boys & Girls Clubs ahead of Daytona 500

article

Ahead of the Daytona 500, FOX Sports and the nonprofit Good Sports are donating new fitness equipment related to speed to The Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia and Flagler Counties.

The donation is a part of the Restore Play initiative, which aims to keep kids active and engaged physically throughout the pandemic.

The speed-themed equipment ties into the Daytona 500's fast cars.

The donated equipment includes resistance parachutes, agility ladders, speed rings, mini hurdles and jump ropes, officials said.

They also said the equipment will go to the more than 300 kids that are served by the area's eight Boys & Girls Clubs.