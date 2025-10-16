Special needs horse therapy center in Cocoa struggling with flooding: 'Really hard'

The Brief A local horse therapy center is struggling because of standing water from this month’s heavy rains. The Harmony Farms equine therapy center in Cocoa has had to cancel classes and keep horses in a barn for weeks because of soaked pastures. The charity’s asking for help from the community to get through a rough season.



It’s been a wet month all across Central Florida, and low-lying areas are feeling that even more. The Harmony Farms Equine Assisted Therapy off Pluckebaum Road is underwater.

Last Friday’s 10 inches of rain did them in and made a rough month even harder.

What we know:

Every pasture is underwater. There are potholes everywhere that are also full of water, and people have nowhere to park because the ground is completely saturated.

All the therapy classes have been canceled for weeks now, and that’s a big blow because the center specifically helps people with special needs heal through horse therapy.

None of the students have been able to ride because wheelchairs can’t get around in all the mud. The horses also can’t graze outside and are stuck in a barn. They have to eat more hay and are being hand grazed to keep all their hooves out of the water.

The center needs things to dry up before they can get back to business.

What you can do:

Right now, finances are tight. They’re paying $50 a day on fuel to keep a pump running to drain standing water. Hay is more expensive than grass, and they can’t have classes so they’re losing money that way.

The charity says donations, any help paving the driveway or volunteering at the horse farm would let them get back to normal.

You can learn more about the center at their website. They’re also fundraising online, here.

What they're saying:

The horse therapy founder and one of the directors say it’s been tough, but they aren’t giving up.

"This too, shall pass. And it continues to be our mantra, unfortunately," said Pam Rogan, who founded the center more than 30 years ago.

Everyone involved just wants their students and horses to be able to see each other again.

"This has been really hard," said Terri Carr, who is the director of operations at Harmony Farms.