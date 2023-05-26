Volusia County creating Special Event Zones to deter unauthorized, pop-up events

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is activating Special Event Zones to deter people from unauthorized pop-up events. The zones, which are to be in effect for Memorial Day Weekend, will double the fines for broken rules.

Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood said he's taking an all-on-deck approach in order to keep people safe. This announcement comes days after a cease and desist letter was sent to two organizers of an "Orlando Invades Daytona" Event. The promoters of the unsanctioned party agreed to cancel it.

Still, Chitwood says they are operating as if that event and others could still go on. He said there is a zero-tolerance policy for mischief throughout the weekend. "If you want to come here and act a fool and do burnouts and do crazy stuff," he said. "You’re going to walk out of here with hundreds if not thousands of dollars worth of tickets."

The enforcement of the rules is subjective to the deputies, though Chitwood said the department will prioritize keeping the roadways clear. In previous instances, intersections in Daytona Beach were overrun by partygoers. "You want to have an event? Do it the right way. Go get the permits and pay for it like everybody else does."

A spokesperson with the department issued a statement. Part of which reads:

The VSO zone takes effect Saturday morning. It covers the area bounded by A1A from Plaza Boulevard south to Dunlawton Avenue, including the beach, then west on Dunlawton Avenue to South Peninsula Drive, then north on South Peninsula Drive until it turns into North Halifax Avenue, north to Peninsula Boulevard, then east on Plaza Boulevard to A1A.

The Ormond Beach zone encompasses the southern limits of Ormond Beach, from Riverside Drive to State Road A1A, extending to Sandcastle Drive, John Anderson Drive, and State Road 40.

These zones will remain in effect as long as is reasonably necessary to ensure the public health, safety, and welfare of our residents and visitors.