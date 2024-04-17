Special election to fill vacancy left by Regina Hill suspension draws 11 candidates

Eleven people have submitted paperwork to vie for the Orlando City Commission seat previously occupied by Regina Hill.

With such a crowded field, election night may not conclude the race. According to Aubrey Jewett, a professor in the Political Science department at the University of Central Florida, a runoff is anticipated after the May 21st polling date.

"There is a big possibility that not one of them is going to be able to get 50%," Jewett stated. "I suspect that we will end up with a runoff between the top two finishers, and I suspect also in this first round, you're literally talking about perhaps a few thousand votes, could make the difference. Really, even just a few hundred votes could make the difference."

Hill was suspended last month after being arrested for defrauding a 96-year-old woman.