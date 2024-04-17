Expand / Collapse search

Special election to fill vacancy left by Regina Hill suspension draws 11 candidates

By FOX 35 News Staff
Updated  April 17, 2024 10:58pm EDT
Orange County
Special election to fill Regina Hill's vacated seat

ORLANDO, Fla. - Eleven people have submitted paperwork to vie for the Orlando City Commission seat previously occupied by Regina Hill.

With such a crowded field, election night may not conclude the race. According to Aubrey Jewett, a professor in the Political Science department at the University of Central Florida, a runoff is anticipated after the May 21st polling date.

"There is a big possibility that not one of them is going to be able to get 50%," Jewett stated. "I suspect that we will end up with a runoff between the top two finishers, and I suspect also in this first round, you're literally talking about perhaps a few thousand votes, could make the difference. Really, even just a few hundred votes could make the difference."

Hill was suspended last month after being arrested for defrauding a 96-year-old woman.