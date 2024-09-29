SpaceX's Falcon-9 booster missed it's landing mark, future launches now on hold
ORLANDO, Fl - SpaceX has put launches on hold after the Falcon-9's second stage booster missed its landing mark.
SpaceX shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the booster still ended up in the ocean just not in the targeted area.
"We will resume launching after we better understand root cause", SpaceX said in their post on X.
This all comes after the successful launch of the Falcon-9 rocket on Saturday afternoon.