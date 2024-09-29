Expand / Collapse search

SpaceX's Falcon-9 booster missed it's landing mark, future launches now on hold

By
Published  September 29, 2024 12:01pm EDT
SpaceX
FOX 35 Orlando

NASA, SpaceX Crew-9 launch to ISS

FOX 35's Esther Bower got a chance to speak with some NASA officials about the new safety system put in place by SpaceX for the crew-9 launch. Crew-9 launched successfully from Cape Canaveral Saturday afternoon.

ORLANDO, Fl - SpaceX has put launches on hold after the Falcon-9's second stage booster missed its landing mark.

SpaceX shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the booster still ended up in the ocean just not in the targeted area. 

"We will resume launching after we better understand root cause", SpaceX said in their post on X.

This all comes after the successful launch of the Falcon-9 rocket on Saturday afternoon. 

 