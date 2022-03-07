SpaceX to launch Starlink mission on Wednesday

article

We're counting down to SpaceX's next liftoff.

The space company will try to send its Falcon 9 rocket up from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Wednesday, March 9. It'll carry another batch of 48 Starlink internet satellites into orbit.

A liftoff window opens at 8:45 a.m. ET.

The goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide internet services to those who are not yet connected and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe.

You can watch the launch live when it happened on FOX 35 or in the FOX 35 News app.

