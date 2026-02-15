What's burning in Osceola County? Brush fire spreads to nearby nursery; evacuations ordered, officials say

The Brief A brush fire burning in Osceola County is sending huge plumes of smoke into the air that is visible for miles. The fire is burning on Avenue A, near Poinciana Blvd., officials said. Flames spread to a building at a nearby commercial nursery. Precautionary evacuations were issued to a nearby truck lot and restaurant depot, officials said.



Are you seeing smoke in Osceola County? A brush fire that sparked on Sunday is sending huge plumes of black smoke into the air.

The fire is burning on Avenue A, near Poinciana Blvd., in Intercession City, according to Joshua Holder, spokesperson for Osceola County Fire Rescue. The flames spread to part of a commercial nursery in the area and partially burned a building.

Officials have issued precautionary evacuations to a nearby truck lot and restaurant depot.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released details on how large the fire is nor how much of the nursery was damaged. The cause of the fire is also unknown.