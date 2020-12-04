SpaceX to launch resupply mission to ISS on Saturday

article

SpaceX is targeting Saturday, December 5, for a resupply mission to the International Space Station -- if weather cooperates.

This will be the 21st Commercial Resupply Services Mission for the space company.

The Falcon 9 rocket is set to lift off from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center at 11:39 a.m. A backup launch opportunity is available on Sunday, December 6 at 11:17 a.m.

So far, weather is 50-50 favorable for launch.

According to SpaceX, "this is the first flight of the updated cargo version of Dragon, which is capable of carrying about 20 percent more volume than the previous version of Dragon and has double the amount of powered locker cargo capability."

You can watch the launch when it happens on FOX 35 News.