SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket, Starlink satellites Wednesday evening from Florida

SpaceX is launching more Starlink satellites into low earth orbit early Wednesday evening.

At 5:26 p.m., the Falcon 9 rocket will launch from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Onboard the Falcon 9 will be 23 Starlink satellites.

Backup opportunities for the launch are available until 9:24 p.m. with additional opportunities available on Thursday, April 18 beginning at 5:05 p.m.

This is the 12th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Crew-5, GPS III Space Vehicle 06, Inmarsat I6-F2, CRS-28, Intelsat G-37, NG-20, and five Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.