SpaceX successfully launches more Intelsat satellites from Florida

SpaceX started off Saturday with the successful launch of the Intelsat G-31/G-32 mission from Florida's Space Coast.

The Falcon 9 rocket carrying the satellites lifted off at 11:06 a.m. ET from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

"Galaxy 31 (G-31) and Galaxy 32 (G-32) are the next satellites in Intelsat's comprehensive Galaxy fleet refresh plan, a new generation of technology that will provide Intelsat Media customers in North America with high-performance media distribution capabilities and unmatched penetration of cable headed," Kennedy Space Center reports.

The next big launch from Florida's Space Coast will be NASA's Artemis 1 moon rocket, which is set to lift off from Kennedy Space Center early Wednesday morning, Nov. 16. The two-hour launch window opens at 1:04 a.m. Countdown will begin at 1:24 a.m.