SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 from Florida Saturday night for Galileo L12 mission

SpaceX is gearing up for another launch!

The Falcon 9 rocket is set to take off from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida Saturday night at 8:34 p.m.

Saturday's launch is for the European Commission Galileo L12 mission to medium Earth orbit.

If needed, there will be a backup opportunity on Sunday at 8:30 p.m.

Due to the additional performance required to deliver the payload to medium Earth orbit, this mission marks the 20th and final launch for this Falcon 9 first stage booster, which previously launched GPS III-3, Turksat 5A, Transporter-2, Intelsat G-33/G-34, Transporter-6, Intuitive Machines IM-1, and 13 Starlink missions.