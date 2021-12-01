SpaceX launches batch of Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral

A Falcon 9 rocket lit up the night sky on Thursday evening as SpaceX sent another batch of Starlink satellites into space.

This is the 32nd Starlink launch for SpaceX. Thursday’s launch carried approximately 50 more of the briefcase-sized satellites, bringing the total in orbit to around 1,700. Eventually, SpaceX envisions thousands of satellites providing internet access even the most remote areas of the planet.

The next launch on the schedule for SpaceX is a week away, when a Falcon 9 will hoist NASA’s Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer. IXPE, into orbit.

SpaceX launch of a Falcon 9 rocket as seen from Orlando, Florida on Dec. 2, 2021. [Photo courtesy: Mattias Nilsson.]

RELATED: Starlink satellites tracker: How to see the parade in the night sky

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates.