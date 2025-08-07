150 pounds of pot, $40K found in Polk County after Florida troopers stop fleeing driver

The Brief Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers stopped a fleeing driver on Tuesday in Polk County. They discovered 150 pounds of marijuana and $40,000 in the car. The driver of the car has not yet been identified. It is unclear what charges they are facing, if any.



Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers made quite the large discovery after they were able to stop a fleeing driver on Tuesday in Polk County.

What we know:

On Tuesday, Aug. 5, a driver allegedly fled and tried to take out troopers in Polk County.

However, troopers said they were able to stop and arrest the driver. The officials used a PIT maneuver to make the successful stop.

Once the driver was stopped, troopers were astonished at what they discovered in the car: 150 pounds of marijuana and $40,000.

Authorities with the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles shared a photo on Facebook showing close to 50 bags of pot piled up on the hood of two FHP cruisers.

(Credit: Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles)

What we don't know:

The driver of the car has not yet been identified. It is unclear what charges they are facing, if any.

‘Protect our communities’

What they're saying:

"This incident underscores the dangers troopers face every day to protect our communities and keep our roads safe," the post on Facebook reads.