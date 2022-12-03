SpaceX to launch 40 satellites for OneWeb from Florida

article

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch a batch of satellites next week from Florida's Space Coast.

The rocket will send 40 satellites into orbit for OneWeb on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 5:37 p.m. ET from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

OneWeb is putting hundreds of satellites in low earth orbit for low latency broadband communications. This will be the first launch of OneWeb satellites with SpaceX.

The Falcon 9's first stage booster will return to Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

When the launch happens, you can watch it in the FOX 35 News App or at FOX35orlando.com on our livestream.