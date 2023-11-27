SpaceX to launch 23 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral on Monday night

SpaceX is targeting Monday night to launch 23 Starlink satellites into space from Cape Canaveral.

Elon Musk's SpaceX announced the launch early on Monday, adding that liftoff is targeted for 11:20 p.m. The satellites will be launched into low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Monday night's launch marks the 17th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, according to SpaceX. After stage separation, the first stage will land on the ‘Just Read the Instructions’ droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Backup opportunities for the launch are available until 2:58 a.m. Tuesday. There are also additional opportunities available Tuesday night, starting at 11.