SpaceX targeting Sunday for Falcon 9 launch of Bandwagon-1 mission

SpaceX is gearing up to launch its Falcon 9 rocket for the Bandwagon-1 mission from Florida on Sunday.

The launch is scheduled to happen at 7:16 p.m. from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

On board this mission are 11 spacecraft including KOREA's 425Sat, HawkEye 360’s Clusters 8 & 9, Tyvak International’s CENTAURI-6, iQPS’s QPS-SAR-7 TSUKUYOMI-II, Capella Space’s Capella-14, and Tata Advanced Systems Limited’s TSAT-1A.

This will be the 14th flight of the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched SES-22, ispace's HAKUTO-R MISSION 1, Amazonas-6, CRS-27, and nine Starlink missions.

A backup opportunity for the launch is available on Monday, April 8, at the same time.

FOX 35 will stream the launch live on this web page.