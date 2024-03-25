SpaceX targeting Monday evening for launch of 23 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX is targeting Monday evening to launch 23 Starlink satellites into orbit from Cape Canaveral.

Liftoff is scheduled for 7:42 p.m., with backup opportunities available until 9 p.m. if needed. Additional launch opportunities are also available on Tuesday starting at 5:24 p.m.

Monday's launch marks the eighth for the first stage booster supporting this mission. After stage separation, the first stage will land land on the "A Shortfall of Gravitas" droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

