SpaceX targeting Friday for Falcon 9 rocket launch

SpaceX will attempt to launch its Falcon 9 rocket on Friday morning.

According to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, SpaceX is planning to launch its Falcon 9 rocket on Friday morning as part of its Transporter-1 mission.

They said that this mission will deploy dozens of small microsatellites and nanosatellites, including Starlink satellites, into orbit for commercial and government customers.

The launch will reportedly take place at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station LC-40. The launch window is from 9:24 a.m. and 10:22 a.m.

A Space Force launch forecast said that there is a 20 percent chance of weather constraints, citing that a thick cloud layer rule is the primary concern. A frontal system approaching Florida could bring some cloudiness to the spaceport.

