SpaceX set to launch SpainSat NG II military communications satellite from Florida

The Brief SpaceX aims to launch the SpainSat NG II military communications satellite on Thursday from Cape Canaveral. The satellite will enhance Spain’s secure communication capabilities alongside its sister satellite.



SpaceX is planning to launch the Falcon 9 rocket carrying the SpainSat NG II mission. SpainSat NG II is part of Spain’s ongoing effort to modernize its military communications infrastructure.

A live stream of this mission will appear in the video player above.

What we know:

The SpainSat NG II mission will launch on Thursday, October 23, from Cape Canaveral’s Space Launch Complex 40. The launch window opens at 9:30 p.m. ET, with a backup launch opportunity set for the following day at the same time.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

SpainSat NG II is the second of two advanced satellites built by Airbus, designed to deliver secure, military-grade communications for the Spanish government and its allies.

The satellite will be placed into a geosynchronous transfer orbit and will work alongside its sister satellite, SpainSat NG I, to replace older communication systems.

What we don't know:

It’s also unclear how long the satellite will take to reach its final operational orbit or the lifespan of the satellite.

The backstory:

SpainSat NG II follows SpainSat NG I, both developed by Airbus to enhance secure communications capabilities for the government and its military allies.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

These satellites replace older systems and aim to increase Spain’s technological independence in space-based communication networks.

Timeline:

The launch window opens on October 23 at 9:30 p.m. ET, with a four-hour window available.