SpaceX rocket launch to blast off from Florida Wednesday: Watch live

SpaceX is preparing to launch a new batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit on Wednesday morning from Florida.

When is the launch?

What we know:

A Falcon 9 rocket will blast off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, carrying 27 Starlink satellites, with liftoff set for 9:30 a.m.

If they can't launch then, SpaceX has backup times until 1:17 p.m., and more chances on Thursday, starting at 9:08 a.m.

How to watch and stream the rocket launch live

FOX 35 News will stream it live using the video player at the top of this page when it begins.

SpaceX will stream the launch live here.

Many launches are also visible from various locations in Florida, especially along the coast, including public viewing areas near Cape Canaveral or Kennedy Space Center, depending on the mission.

By the numbers:

This mission marks the 19th launch for the first stage of this rocket, which has already been used for missions like Ax-2, Euclid, Ax-3, CRS-30, SES ASTRA 1P, NG-21, and 12 previous Starlink launches. It will try to land again on a droneship called Just Read the Instructions in the Atlantic Ocean after launch.

The backstory:

Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet constellation, has been expanding rapidly, with frequent launches adding to its growing network in low-Earth orbit. The company’s Direct to Cell capability aims to eliminate mobile dead zones by allowing standard cell phones to connect directly to satellites without requiring additional hardware.

