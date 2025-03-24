SpaceX rocket to launch classified NROL-69 mission from Florida: How to watch live

The Brief SpaceX is preparing for the NROL-69 mission launch from Florida on Monday afternoon. The Falcon 9 rocket will lift off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 1:48 p.m. This marks the second flight for the booster, which previously supported a Starlink mission.



SpaceX is gearing up for the NROL-69 mission launch from Florida on Monday afternoon.

When is the launch?

What we know:

A Falcon 9 rocket is set to blast off from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, carrying out the NROL-69 mission.

Liftoff is scheduled for March 24 at 1:48 p.m. An additional launch opportunity is set for March 25 at 1:34 p.m.

After stage separation, the Falcon 9 will land on Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1) at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

By the numbers:

This launch will mark the second flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which has already supported a Starlink mission.

What is the NROL-69 mission?

The backstory:

The NROL-69 is a classified mission for the National Reconnaissance Office, and few details have been released.

What is a sonic boom?

After the rocket takes off, SpaceX will attempt a landing of the Falcon 9's first-stage booster at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, which could produce sonic booms, officials warn.

Dig deeper:

Often mistaken for an explosion, a sonic boom is actually described as a "thunder-like noise" that people on the ground hear when a spacecraft, plane, or other aerospace vehicle flies faster than the speed of sound, also known as supersonic speed, according to NASA.

How to watch and stream the rocket launch live

FOX 35 News will stream the launch live in the video player at the top of this page. You can also stream the launch on FOX Local .

Many launches are also visible from various locations in Florida, especially along the coast, including public viewing areas near Cape Canaveral or Kennedy Space Center, depending on the mission.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: