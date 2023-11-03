SpaceX preparing to launch Starlink satellites from Florida Friday night
article
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is launching some more Starlink satellites from Florida's space coast Friday evening.
The launch is slated to happen at 6:30 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
The Falcon 9 rocket will carry 23 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. This is the 18th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Crew Demo-2, ANASIS-11, CRS-21, Transporter-1, Transporter-3, and 12 Starlink missions.
Seven backup opportunities are available starting at 6:56 p.m. until 10:22 p.m. Eight backup opportunities are also available on Saturday, November 4 beginning at 6 p.m. until 9:55 p.m.
FOX 35 will livestream the launch.