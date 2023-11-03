SpaceX preparing to launch Starlink satellites from Florida Friday night

article

SpaceX is launching some more Starlink satellites from Florida's space coast Friday evening.

The launch is slated to happen at 6:30 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The Falcon 9 rocket will carry 23 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. This is the 18th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Crew Demo-2, ANASIS-11, CRS-21, Transporter-1, Transporter-3, and 12 Starlink missions.

Seven backup opportunities are available starting at 6:56 p.m. until 10:22 p.m. Eight backup opportunities are also available on Saturday, November 4 beginning at 6 p.m. until 9:55 p.m.

FOX 35 will livestream the launch.