SpaceX is hoping to accomplish two launches from Florida this weekend.

The space company has set its sights on Saturday for the Falcon 9 launch of the EUTELSAT 36D mission from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The satellite was transported to Florida from France onboard an Airbus Beluga plane.

This mission marks the 12th launch of the first stage booster supporting this particular mission, underscoring SpaceX's commitment to reusability in space exploration. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The launch window spans three hours and 58 minutes, commencing at 5:52 p.m. ET. In the event of a delay, a backup opportunity is scheduled for Sunday.

SpaceX is also scheduled to launch 23 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Saturday evening. Liftoff is set for 9:02 p.m. ET.

Backup opportunities are available until 10 p.m. ET. Additional launch windows are slated for Sunday, March 31, starting at 7 p.m. ET.

This marks the 18th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which has previously facilitated launches including CRS-22, Crew-3, Turksat 5B, Crew-4, CRS-25, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13G, mPOWER-A, PSN SATRIA, Telkomsat Merah Putih 2, and eight Starlink missions.

Upon stage separation, the first stage is expected to land on the "A Shortfall of Gravitas" droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.