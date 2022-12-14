SpaceX, NASA target Friday for launch of SWOT climate satellite from California

article

A satellite designed to measure the height of water in freshwater bodies and the planet's oceans is set to launch from California early Friday morning.

It is the hope of NASA and the French space agency Centre National d’Études Spatiales that the Surface Water and Ocean Topography mission (SWOT) will provide insights into climate change and how communities can better prepare for natural disasters.

SpaceX will be responsible for sending the SWOT mission into orbit atop a Falcon 9 rocket. The space company is targeting 3:46 a.m. (PT), or 6:46 a.m. (ET), for the launch of the satellite into low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base. There will be a 10-minute launch.

The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched NROL-87, NROL-85, SARah-1, and two Starlink missions, according to SpaceX. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on Landing Zone 4 (LZ-4) at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

SWOT is an internationally developed mission to conduct the first global survey of Earth’s surface water. It was originally scheduled to liftoff on Thursday but was bumped a day.

SpaceX had also planned two launches on Friday from Cape Canaveral in Florida, but it remained unclear if those launches were still on due to the rescheduling of the SWOT mission.

One of the SpaceX launches from Florida is for telecommunications network provider SES of Luxembourg. A Falcon 9 rocket will launch the O3b mPOWER broadband internet satellites into medium-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40. The time for the O3b mPOWER broadband launch had been slated for 4:21 p.m. (ET).

SpaceX is also hoping to send another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center on Friday. That launch time was slated for 4:39 p.m. (ET). SpaceX's Starlink is the constellation of networked satellites aimed to provide internet services to those who are not yet connected.