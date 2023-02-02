SpaceX lights up the sky with early morning Starlink launch from Florida

While many of you were sleeping, SpaceX launched a rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off without a hitch just before 2:58 a.m. on Thursday morning. It was carrying another batch of Starlink internet satellites up into orbit.

SpaceX's Starlink is the constellation of networked satellites aimed to provide internet services to those who are not yet connected, and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe.

MORE SPACE NEWS: Crew-6 mission: NASA announces liftoff time for next astronaut launch from Florida

If you missed the launch, you can watch the replay in the video above.