SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket for resupply mission to ISS: How to watch

The Brief SpaceX is targeting early Monday morning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket for a resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The launch is expected to take place at 4:15 a.m. on April 21 from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. If needed, backup opportunities for that launch are available beginning at 3:53 a.m. on Tuesday, April 22.



SpaceX is targeting early Monday morning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket for a resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

What is the purpose of the launch?

What we know:

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch is for the Dragon’s 32nd Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-32) mission to the ISS.

The flight will carry thousands of pounds of science investigations and other technology to the crew on board.

What's next:

After an approximate 28-hour flight, Dragon will autonomously dock with the orbiting laboratory at 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday, April 22.

Following stage separation, Falcon 9 will land at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1).

(Credit: SpaceX)

The backstory:

CRS-32 is the fifth flight for this Dragon spacecraft, which previously flew CRS-22, CRS-24, CRS-27 and CRS-30 to the space station.

This is the third flight of the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched NROL-69 and a Starlink mission.

When will the launch take place?

Timeline:

The launch is expected to take place at 4:15 a.m. on April 21 from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

If needed, backup opportunities for the launch are available beginning at 3:53 a.m. on Tuesday, April 22.

How to watch the launch

What you can do:

A live webcast of the mission will begin about 20 minutes prior to liftoff.

The mission can be watched on SpaceX's website here or on SpaceX's X account here.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: