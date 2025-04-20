SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket for resupply mission to ISS: How to watch
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - SpaceX is targeting early Monday morning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket for a resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS).
What is the purpose of the launch?
What we know:
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch is for the Dragon’s 32nd Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-32) mission to the ISS.
The flight will carry thousands of pounds of science investigations and other technology to the crew on board.
What's next:
After an approximate 28-hour flight, Dragon will autonomously dock with the orbiting laboratory at 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday, April 22.
Following stage separation, Falcon 9 will land at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1).
(Credit: SpaceX)
The backstory:
CRS-32 is the fifth flight for this Dragon spacecraft, which previously flew CRS-22, CRS-24, CRS-27 and CRS-30 to the space station.
This is the third flight of the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched NROL-69 and a Starlink mission.
When will the launch take place?
Timeline:
The launch is expected to take place at 4:15 a.m. on April 21 from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
If needed, backup opportunities for the launch are available beginning at 3:53 a.m. on Tuesday, April 22.
How to watch the launch
What you can do:
A live webcast of the mission will begin about 20 minutes prior to liftoff.
The mission can be watched on SpaceX's website here or on SpaceX's X account here.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by SpaceX on its website.