SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket for resupply mission to ISS: How to watch

By
Published  April 20, 2025 2:54pm EDT
SpaceX
FOX 35 Orlando

SpaceX sending supplies to ISS on Monday

SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket to send supplies to the International Space Station (ISS) tomorrow. The flight will carry thousands of pounds of science investigations and other technology to the crew on board. The launch is expected to take off at 4:15 a.m. Monday.

The Brief

    • SpaceX is targeting early Monday morning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket for a resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS).
    • The launch is expected to take place at 4:15 a.m. on April 21 from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
    • If needed, backup opportunities for that launch are available beginning at 3:53 a.m. on Tuesday, April 22.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - SpaceX is targeting early Monday morning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket for a resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

What is the purpose of the launch?

What we know:

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch is for the Dragon’s 32nd Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-32) mission to the ISS.

The flight will carry thousands of pounds of science investigations and other technology to the crew on board.

What's next:

After an approximate 28-hour flight, Dragon will autonomously dock with the orbiting laboratory at 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday, April 22.

Following stage separation, Falcon 9 will land at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1).

(Credit: SpaceX)

The backstory:

CRS-32 is the fifth flight for this Dragon spacecraft, which previously flew CRS-22, CRS-24, CRS-27 and CRS-30 to the space station. 

This is the third flight of the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched NROL-69 and a Starlink mission. 

When will the launch take place?

Timeline:

The launch is expected to take place at 4:15 a.m. on April 21 from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

If needed, backup opportunities for the launch are available beginning at 3:53 a.m. on Tuesday, April 22.

How to watch the launch

What you can do:

A live webcast of the mission will begin about 20 minutes prior to liftoff. 

The mission can be watched on SpaceX's website here or on SpaceX's X account here.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by SpaceX on its website.

