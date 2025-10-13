Expand / Collapse search

SpaceX to launch for Amazon's KF-03 mission from Cape Canaveral

Published  October 13, 2025 5:42pm EDT
The Brief

    • SpaceX plans to launch its Falcon 9 rocket Monday evening from Cape Canaveral for Amazon’s third Project Kuiper mission, carrying 24 satellites.
    • Liftoff is scheduled for 9:58 p.m. ET, with a backup window Tuesday at 7:46 p.m. ET if needed.
    • Project Kuiper aims to provide a low Earth orbit satellite internet service, similar to SpaceX’s Starlink.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is aiming to launch its Falcon 9 rocket Monday evening for Amazon's third Kuiper Falcon launch (KF-03) as part of the larger Project Kuiper mission. The Falcon 9 will be launched from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Liftoff is scheduled for 9:58 p.m. Eastern time, with additional launch opportunities available on Tuesday, October 14 starting at 7:46 p.m. ET, the company said.

Project Kuiper is a low Earth orbit satellite internet constellation similar to SpaceX's Starlink service. Onboard this mission are 24 communications satellites.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by SpaceX and Amazon.

