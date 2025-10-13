SpaceX to launch for Amazon's KF-03 mission from Cape Canaveral
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is aiming to launch its Falcon 9 rocket Monday evening for Amazon's third Kuiper Falcon launch (KF-03) as part of the larger Project Kuiper mission. The Falcon 9 will be launched from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
Liftoff is scheduled for 9:58 p.m. Eastern time, with additional launch opportunities available on Tuesday, October 14 starting at 7:46 p.m. ET, the company said.
CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP
If Monday’s launch is postponed, a backup window opens Tuesday, Oct. 14, beginning at 7:46 p.m. Eastern.
SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS
Project Kuiper is a low Earth orbit satellite internet constellation similar to SpaceX's Starlink service. Onboard this mission are 24 communications satellites.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by SpaceX and Amazon.