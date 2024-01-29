SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket to launch NG-20 mission to ISS from Florida Tuesday afternoon

Stream the launch live when it begins below:

SpaceX is gearing up for another Falcon 9 launch this week from Florida's Space Coast.

The space agency is targeting Tuesday, Jan. 30, to launch Northrop Grumman’s 20th Commercial Resupply Services mission (NG-20) to the International Space Station (ISS) from the Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch window is set for 12:07 p.m. ET.

A backup opportunity is available on Thursday, Feb. 1, at 11:18 a.m. ET.

The mission will deliver scientific research, crew supplies, and hardware to the orbiting laboratory for NASA, officials said.

This will be the tenth flight of the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Crew-5, GPS III Space Vehicle 06, Inmarsat I6-F2, CRS-28, Intelsat G-37, and four Starlink missions. Following stage separation, Falcon 9 will land at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1).

