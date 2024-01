LIST: Here are the rocket launches happening from Florida through spring

This year will be a great time to have your eyes on the skies! Florida's Space Coast has a busy 2024 ahead with rocket launches planned from NASA's Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

If you've never watched a launch live and in person, here's a compiled list of upcoming Space Coast launches:

DATE: January 8, 2024

VEHICLE: United Launch Alliance Vulcan Centaur

MISSION: Peregrine

LAUNCH SITE: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

LAUNCH TIME: 2:18 a.m.

DATE: January 17, 2024

VEHICLE: SpaceX Falcon 9

MISSION: Axiom Mission 3

LAUNCH SITE: Kennedy Space Center

LAUNCH TIME: 5:11 p.m.

DATE: January 29, 2024

VEHICLE: SpaceX Falcon 9

MISSION: NG-20

LAUNCH SITE: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

LAUNCH TIME: TBD

DATE: February 6, 2024

VEHICLE: SpaceX Falcon 9

MISSION: PACE

LAUNCH SITE: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

LAUNCH TIME: TBD

DATE: February 2024

VEHICLE: SpaceX Falcon 9

MISSION: IM-1

LAUNCH SITE: Kennedy Space Center

LAUNCH TIME: TBD

DATE: February 2024

VEHICLE: SpaceX Falcon 9

MISSION: USSF-124

LAUNCH SITE: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

LAUNCH TIME: TBD

DATE: April 2024

VEHICLE: Atlas 5

MISSION: CST-100 Starliner Crew Flight Test

LAUNCH SITE: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

LAUNCH TIME: TBD

DATE: April 2024

VEHICLE: SpaceX Falcon 9

MISSION: Polaris Dawn

LAUNCH SITE: Kennedy Space Center

LAUNCH TIME: TBD

DATE: April 2024

VEHICLE: Vulcan Centaur

MISSION: Dream Chaser 1

LAUNCH SITE: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

LAUNCH TIME: TBD

DATE: April 2024

VEHICLE: SpaceX Falcon Heavy

MISSION: GOES-U

LAUNCH SITE: Kennedy Space Center

LAUNCH TIME: TBD

DATE: June 2024

VEHICLE: SpaceX Falcon 9

MISSION: Türksat 6A

LAUNCH SITE: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

LAUNCH TIME: TBD