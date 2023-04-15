SpaceX Dragon cargo caspule departs space station

article

NASA's SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule departed the International Space Station Saturday morning and was expected to splashdown off the Florida Coast Saturday evening.

Dragon undocked at 11:05 a.m. from the forward port of the station’s Harmony module as the ISS was flying approximately 260 miles over the Indian Ocean.

Dragon was launched on March 14 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy. The supply mission arrived at the space station March 16, delivering more than 6,000 pounds of research investigations, crew supplies, and station hardware.

After re-entering Earth’s atmosphere, the spacecraft was expected make a parachute-assisted splashdown