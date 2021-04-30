SpaceX Crew-1 astronauts return to Earth delayed for second time due to weather

The Crew-1 astronauts were expected to begin their journey home on Friday. For the second time, weather will keep them in space a bit longer.

NASA says the undocking and splashdown has been delayed due to weather conditions.

"NASA and SpaceX have decided to move Crew-1’s undocking and splashdown from Friday, April 30, and Saturday, May 1, respectively, following a review of the forecast weather conditions in the splashdown zones off the coast of Florida, which continue to predict wind speeds above the return criteria. Mission teams from NASA and SpaceX will meet again on Friday to further review opportunities for the safe return of Crew-1. Crew Dragon is in great health on the space station, and teams will continue to look for the optimal conditions for both splashdown and recovery."

NASA officials will meet again Friday to review opportunities for the safe return of Crew-1.

SpaceX's crew -- made up of NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker, and JAXA astronaut Soichi Noguchi -- were scheduled to undock from the International Space Station on Friday at 5:55 p.m. They were expected to splashdown in the ocean off the coast of Florida at 11:36 a.m. on Saturday, May 1.

The NASA, SpaceX Crew-1 mission lifted off on November 15, 2020. The astronauts have remained there ever since. They were supposed to return to Earth earlier this week, but weather conditions in the splashdown zones delayed the journey the first time.

The successful launch of SpaceX Crew-1 was reportedly the first flight of a NASA-certified commercial human spacecraft system in history. While at the ISS, they worked on several experiments.

For example, they are said to have worked on tissue chips that mimic the structure and function of human organs to understand the role of microgravity on human health and diseases and translate those findings to improve human health on Earth.

NASA said that they also grew radishes in different types of light and soils to produce food in space and tested a new system to remove heat from spacesuits.

Last weekend, they welcomed the SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts aboard after docking at the Internationa Space Station. NASA said this was the first time two Crew Dragons were attached to the space station.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates on Crew-1's return to Earth.