SpaceX plans to launch Starship operations from Florida: officials

The Brief SpaceX has plans to launch Starship from Florida's Space Coast. The company announced it intends to build new launch and landing sites for Starship at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The $1.8 billion investment will bring hundreds of new jobs to Florida.



SpaceX is taking Starship to new heights – literally and geographically! The company announced plans on Monday to expand Starship production and launch operations to Florida, a major step toward ramping up its ambitious flight program.

Why is Starship expanding to Florida?

"Expansion of Starship production and launch operations in Florida will enable SpaceX to significantly increase the build and flight rates for Starship, which will be the first rapidly and fully reusable launch vehicle in history," SpaceX said in an update on its website.

"Access to space is a critical and growing need for U.S. national security, leadership in science, the country’s exploration goals, and for the growth of the economy. Starship will ultimately be responsible for sending millions of tons of payload to Mars – building a self-sustaining city to make humanity multiplanetary. "

What we know:

To support the missions, the company plans to build new launch and landing sites for Starship at multiple pads within NASA’s Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station – pending environmental approval, according to a news release from Gov. Ron DeSantis' office.

Gigabay: What is it?

SpaceX also anticipates creating a new integration facility called Gigabay, for vehicle processing space near its HangarX location at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

The Gigabay will stand approximately 380 feet and will support Starship and Super Heavy vehicles up to 266 feet tall.

Gigabay will also feature 11 times the square footage of the current Megabay facilities at Starbase in Texas, the company said.

When will Starship construction begin in Florida?

Timeline:

SpaceX announced that Starship site preparations for Gigabay in Florida have already begun.

Construction is expected to be completed, with the facility becoming operational by the end of 2026.

By the numbers:

The project is a large $1.8 billion SpaceX capital investment. It is expected to bring 600 new full-time jobs to Florida’s Space Coast by 2030.

'Florida is the present and future of the space industry'

What they're saying:

"Florida is the present and future of the space industry with leading space companies—like SpaceX—investing in the Free State of Florida," Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a statement. "We welcome SpaceX’s Starship to our state."

On the social media platform, X, the governor also congratulated SpaceX for "investing in the Free State of Florida," and stated, "NASA should scrap their expensive new HQ in D.C. and consider moving to Florida as well."

"SpaceX was founded with the ultimate mission of making humanity multiplanetary, and Starship is the vehicle that will enable us to become a spacefaring civilization," Kiko Dontchev, SpaceX’s Vice President of Launch said in a statement.

"Through this significant expansion of Starship production and launch capabilities in Florida, we’re taking a big step toward achieving this goal, and we are grateful to our partners across the State for their ongoing support."

What is the Starship?

Starship is SpaceX’s fully reusable spacecraft and rocket system designed for missions to carry both astronauts and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

It is made up of several components – the spacecraft and the Super Heavy rocket.

According to SpaceX's website, "as the most powerful launch system ever developed," Starship will have the capacity to carry up to 100 people on lengthy interplanetary flights, will help enable satellite delivery, develop a Moon base and "point-to point transport here on Earth."

Starship is currently headquartered in Brownsville, Texas, at Starbase, where development and manufacturing takes place.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: