Space-themed hotel opening near Kennedy Space Center

A new Courtyard by Marriott in Titusville, Florida is targeting space lovers looking for a great view.

"Half of the rooms look over the river towards the Space Center. You can see Blue Origin. You can see the Vehicle Assembly Building. Right now you can see the launch pad where Artemis is sitting," general manager Wayne Soard told FOX 35 News.

There's also a rooftop bar, great for rocket launch days.

An aerial view of Launch Complex 39 Area shows the Vehicle Assembly Building (center), with the Launch Control Center on its right. (Photo Courtesy of NASA)

Other amenities include a resort-style pool, NASA artifacts in the main lobby and binoculars in every room. There'll even be one of five space-themed murals in each of the rooms.

The hotel is located right across the Indian River from Kennedy Space Center.

Courtyard by Marriott in Titusville, Florida is targeting space lovers with views of the Kennedy Space Center.

"The first rendering I saw was in 2015, and it was from that point on I was all in on this," Soard said.

According to the hotel's website, booking a room on opening day is going to cost over $300.

The 152-room hotel opens April 8.

