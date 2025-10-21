Space Coast snake alert: Excessive flooding drives out cottonmouths
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Recent heavy rainfall along Florida’s Space Coast is driving venomous snakes, including cottonmouths, out of their natural habitats.
Brevard County residents have reported more sightings of the snake – also referred to as water moccasins – in areas where people live, work, and explore.
What we know:
Rising water levels from the Saint Johns River have flooded low-lying areas, parking lots, and trails – forcing wildlife to seek higher, drier ground.
As a result, Brevard County residents are reporting a noticeable increase in snake sightings – particularly at outdoor hotspots like Camp Holly Airboat Rides near U.S. 192.
What we don't know:
It's unclear how long the increased presence of snakes will last and authorities haven’t provided data on reports of bites in recent weeks.
The backstory:
Cottonmouths are venomous snakes native to Florida, commonly found in swampy or marshy areas, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).
They’re semi-aquatic and often stay near water sources. However, during extreme weather events – like the recent flooding—they are known to wander into unfamiliar territory.
Camp Holly airboat staff reported multiple sightings and issued a public warning after seeing cottonmouths in their own parking lot.
For locals familiar with Florida wildlife, this isn’t entirely unexpected – but it’s becoming more visible and worrisome.
Big picture view:
To many on the Space Coast, this is a reminder of just how wild "real Florida" can be.
Residents are adjusting their routines – avoiding trails, keeping kids close, and watching where they step.
