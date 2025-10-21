Space Coast snake alert: Excessive flooding drives out cottonmouths

The Brief Heavy rains on Florida’s Space Coast are pushing venomous cottonmouth snakes into populated areas. Sightings are increasing around Camp Holly as snakes seek dry ground, with one even spotted near a restaurant. Officials urge caution and remind the public that any bite is a medical emergency requiring immediate treatment.



Recent heavy rainfall along Florida’s Space Coast is driving venomous snakes, including cottonmouths, out of their natural habitats.

Brevard County residents have reported more sightings of the snake – also referred to as water moccasins – in areas where people live, work, and explore.

What we know:

Unusually heavy rainfall across Florida’s Space Coast has driven venomous snakes, including cottonmouths, out of their typical wetland habitats.

Rising water levels from the Saint Johns River have flooded low-lying areas, parking lots, and trails – forcing wildlife to seek higher, drier ground.

As a result, Brevard County residents are reporting a noticeable increase in snake sightings – particularly at outdoor hotspots like Camp Holly Airboat Rides near U.S. 192.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how long the increased presence of snakes will last and authorities haven’t provided data on reports of bites in recent weeks.

The backstory:

Cottonmouths are venomous snakes native to Florida, commonly found in swampy or marshy areas, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

They’re semi-aquatic and often stay near water sources. However, during extreme weather events – like the recent flooding—they are known to wander into unfamiliar territory.

Camp Holly airboat staff reported multiple sightings and issued a public warning after seeing cottonmouths in their own parking lot.

For locals familiar with Florida wildlife, this isn’t entirely unexpected – but it’s becoming more visible and worrisome.

Big picture view:

To many on the Space Coast, this is a reminder of just how wild "real Florida" can be.

Residents are adjusting their routines – avoiding trails, keeping kids close, and watching where they step.