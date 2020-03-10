Southwest Airlines passenger from Orlando possibly showing coronavirus symptoms hospitalized

article

An Orlando passenger on a Southwest flight out of the Orlando International Airport was hospitalized, potentially demonstrating coronavirus symptoms.

The passenger landed in Rhode Island.

The airport released this statement:

"WARWICK, RI –Tuesday, March 10, 2020 – The Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC) received notification from an arriving airline on Tuesday morning regarding a passenger exhibiting flu-like symptoms. Airport, airline and public safety personnel immediately put protocols in place to assess, assist and transport the individual directly from the plane to an area hospital and minimize exposure to other passengers.

It went on to say: "It is not unusual for passengers to become ill on flights and require assistance from health care professionals, however, given the nature of this situation, responding personnel employed health protocols recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Rhode Island Department of Health intended to assist the individual and prevent exposure to communicable diseases."

The passenger may be tested for the virus.