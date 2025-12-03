Blue Origin wastewater is safe from fuel, Florida DEP says: What we know about the permit

The Brief Florida's Department of Environmental Protection said Blue Origin's wastewater does not come into contact with fuel. Blue Origin's permit with the DEP has existed for five years. The DEP said the wastewater is not directly dumped into the Indian River Lagoon.



Blue Origin's wastewater – which potentially could reach the Indian River Lagoon – does not come into contact with fuel or other hazardous materials, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection said in a statement to FOX 35.

What we know:

Following outraged Brevard County residents during public comment about Blue Origin's permit renewal with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection regarding dumping wastewater into the Indian River, the DEP issued a statement to FOX 35 – laying out what the permit entails. The permit involves Blue Origin's industrial wastewater.

The permit will allow the aerospace company to continue to operate its wastewater treatment facility at its OLS Manufacturing Complex on Merritt Island, the DEP said. The facility uses drinking water from the city of Cocoa for routine processes like pressure testing tanks and operating cooling towers, the DEP said.

A Brevard County resident speaks out against Blue Origin dumping wastewater into the Indian River Lagoon on Dec. 2, 2025.

In the draft proposal sent to the state, Blue Origin is asking for a permit to: "discharge 0.467 MGD of process wastewater and discharge 0.015 MGD (millions of gallons per day) of non-process wastewater to a large onsite stormwater pond (402,981 square feet surface area) then to the Indian River."

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection will decide if the permit is granted.

"All water used at the facility is monitored and reported regularly to DEP to ensure it meets strict water quality standards," the department said.

Florida's Indian River Lagoon

A permit renewal, Florida DEP responds

Blue Origin is seeking permit renewal to an agreement that has already existed for five years – since 2020. The state's DEP issued Blue Origin a permit draft on Oct. 27. According to the state's DEP, here's what the permit involves:

- The permit will allow Blue Origin to continue operating the industrial wastewater treatment facility at its OLS Manufacturing Complex on Merritt Island.

- The authorized maximum flow is 490,000 gallons of wastewater per day.

- Blue Origin is dumping approximately 40,000 gallons per day, which is 10% less than the maximum limit.

- The industrial wastewater involved in the permit does not come into contact with fuel or other hazardous materials.

- Wastewater is not directly dumped into the Indian River Lagoon, rather, it's discharged into a 9.25-acre stormwater retention pond. If the pond reaches capacity, the water will flow into a three-mile-long drainage ditch along Ransom Road before eventually reaching the Indian River Lagoon.

The New Glenn rocket on the launch pad at LC-36 ahead of the NG-2 mission. (Blue Origin)

Who is Blue Origin?

Blue Origin, an aerospace company started by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, was created in 2000. Blue Origin has two launch sites: a ranch site in Blue Horn, TX and at Cape Canveral Space Force Station in Florida, where the company launches its large reusable rocket, New Glenn.

Blue Origin most recently launched New Glenn in its second mission on Nov. 13 – carrying NASA's Escapade spacecraft and Viasat technology en route to Mars.

Blue Origin's website said New Glenn operates like a commercial airliner, but with cleaner fuel, saying New Glenn will lead to significantly less waste and cost.

The other side:

Blue Origin sent a response to FOX 35 on Dec. 1 when asked about the public concerns:

"This is a renewal of an existing agreement that has been in place for more than five years. We are committed to maintaining responsible and compliant operations."

Committed to protecting Florida's environment

In a statement to FOX 35, the DEP said it's committed to protecting Florida's natural resources.

The statement said that the DEP is committed to "ensuring compliance with the state’s environmental laws, particularly in sensitive areas such as the Indian River Lagoon. The department does not issue any permit unless it meets all legal requirements and is fully protective of Florida’s environment."