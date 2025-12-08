Small plane crash-lands on road in DeLand; 2 hurt, officials say

The Brief A single-engine plane crash-landed on a DeLand road on Monday. Jacobs Road – from Plymouth to Hwy 92 – is closed for several hours. FOX 35 has learned that two people were on the plane when it crashed and were both injured.



A single-engine plane crash-landed at Plymouth Avenue and Jacobs Road on Monday afternoon, leading to several hours of road closures, officials said.

What we know:

A single-engine Cessna plane reportedly crash-landed on Jacobs Road around 2 p.m., Dec. 8.

A single-engine Cessna plane reportedly crash-landed on Jacobs Road around 2 p.m., Dec. 8.

FOX 35 has learned two people were on the plane when it crashed and were injured, but conscious. The crash victims were transported to the hospital.

Jacobs Road – from Plymouth to Hwy 92 – is closed for several hours. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.