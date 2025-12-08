Expand / Collapse search

Small plane crash-lands on road in DeLand; 2 hurt, officials say

By
Published  December 8, 2025 2:58pm EST
Volusia County News
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • A single-engine plane crash-landed on a DeLand road on Monday.
    • Jacobs Road – from Plymouth to Hwy 92 – is closed for several hours.
    • FOX 35 has learned that two people were on the plane when it crashed and were both injured.

DELAND, Fla. - A single-engine plane crash-landed at Plymouth Avenue and Jacobs Road on Monday afternoon, leading to several hours of road closures, officials said. 

What we know:

A single-engine Cessna plane reportedly crash-landed on Jacobs Road around 2 p.m., Dec. 8. 

Image 1 of 3

A single-engine Cessna plane reportedly crash-landed on Jacobs Road around 2 p.m., Dec. 8. (Source: Volusia County Sheriff's Office) 

FOX 35 has learned two people were on the plane when it crashed and were injured, but conscious. The crash victims were transported to the hospital. 

A FOX 35 crew is on its way to learn more. 

Jacobs Road – from Plymouth to Hwy 92 – is closed for several hours. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes. 

The Source: Information in this story was sourced from the DeLand Police Department. 

