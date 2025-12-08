Small plane crash-lands on road in DeLand; 2 hurt, officials say
DELAND, Fla. - A single-engine plane crash-landed at Plymouth Avenue and Jacobs Road on Monday afternoon, leading to several hours of road closures, officials said.
What we know:
A single-engine Cessna plane reportedly crash-landed on Jacobs Road around 2 p.m., Dec. 8.
FOX 35 has learned two people were on the plane when it crashed and were injured, but conscious. The crash victims were transported to the hospital.
A FOX 35 crew is on its way to learn more.
Jacobs Road – from Plymouth to Hwy 92 – is closed for several hours. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.
The Source: Information in this story was sourced from the DeLand Police Department.