Some private schools requiring masks: How your child could be eligible to attend

Masks will be optional in the Brevard County Public Schools but at least one private school in the county is requiring students to mask up.

Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy will require face-coverings when classes resume. Some parents are considering sending their children there for that reason alone.

If you want to send your child to a private school, the state's voucher program could be able to help.

Step Up For Students is a state-approved nonprofit scholarship-funding organization that helps administer four scholarships for Florida schoolchildren.

The scholarships include: the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship Program (FTC) for lower to middle-income families, the Family Empowerment Scholarship(FES) for lower to middle-income families and students with unique abilities (formerly Gardiner), the Hope Scholarship for public school students who are bullied or victims of violence and the Reading Scholarship Accounts for public school students in third through fifth grade who struggle with reading.

