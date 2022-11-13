Some Daytona Beach Shores residents can return home after dozens of buildings deemed unsafe

A condo building that was evacuated last week due to Tropical Storm Nicole has been deemed safe and residents can now return home, officials announced in a news release Sunday.

The city's chief building official received the reports from the structural engineer of the Towers Grande Condos located at 2055 South Atlantic Avenue, and after reviewing the report, the chief has deemed the buildings safe and has removed the unsafe building notice.

On Thursday, Nov. 10, Nicole made landfall in the state as a Category 1 storm, before weakening to a tropical storm as it moved across Florida, severely impacting the state's coast.

In Volusia County, the storm caused significant beach erosion and a sea wall collapse, causing homes, backyards, and even pools crumbling into the Atlantic Ocean. Dozens of police officers and deputies evacuated the condo building out of fear it would collapse.

A total of 63 buildings were deemed unsafe within the county and residents were forced to leave.

It's unclear when residents can return to the other buildings impacted by Nicole.

The Florida Medical Examiner's Commission (MEC) said at least five people have died as a result of the storm.