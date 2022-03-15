SoCal Chick-fil-A could be declared a ‘public nuisance’

Santa Barbara is on the verge of declaring its Chick-fil-A location on State Street a "public nuisance."

City officials say the long lines of cars outside the fast-food restaurant are jamming up the streets for as long as an hour and a half on weekdays and two and a half hours on weekends.

For now, it is the only Chick-fil-A location in the immediate area and is located roughly halfway between Santa Barbara City College and UC Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara City Council has given the eatery 90 days to present traffic solutions before a vote is taken to designate the site as a "public nuisance."

