Snowcat Ridge, Florida's snow park, closes early for the season

Florida is once again snow-free.

Snowcat Ridge, the new snow park in Pasco County, is closing for the season -- two months ahead of schedule.

The park opened in November near Dade City, giving Floridians the chance to go tubing on its slopes and play with real snow inside an igloo.

Operators had to shorten the hours when they couldn't produce enough snow.

Pasco County later shut down the park temporarily for code violations, citing threats to public safety including potential fire and electrical hazards. Snowcat Ridge reopened days later after addressing the county's concerns.

The attraction was expected to stay open through March, but the park says they are closing early to upgrade their equipment.