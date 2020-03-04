Sneak peek into the food, drinks at Universal's Endless Summer Resort -- Dockside Inn and Suites.

article

Universal Orlando resort has revealed a look at the food and drink options that will be available at their newest and eighth hotel, Universal's Endless Summer Resort -- Dockside Inn and Suites.

The hotel, which will open on March 17 with rates starting as low as $79 per night, features an all-American Pier 8 Market. The restaurant offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner options that Universal Orlando says are "extra-affordable options." These include chicken and waffles, fresh salads, sandwiches, and more priced under $12 per dish.

Chicken and Waffles

Hook and Batter

The Dockworker Wrap

Ginger Flavored Bread with Chocolate and Marshmellow

Universal's Endless Summer Resort -- Dockside Inn and Suites will also have a lobby bar called the Sunset Lounge. It will service specialty cocktails and craft beer, including the hotel’s own mango blonde called the Sunset Blonde. Another bar can be found poolside and is called the Oasis Beach Bar as it serves up beach-inspired beverages.

Disco H2O

