Person 'stereotyped as a school shooter' accused of flashing gun in Snapchat video, Marion County deputies say

article

A video on Snapchat has lead to the arrest of someone deputies say was flashing a gun and talking about being stereotyped as a school shooter.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office says they received calls about the video where the person – who deputies say is a male – talked about the label and showed off what looked like a gun.

"An individual speaks about being stereotyped as a school shooter and proceeds to show what appears to be a firearm," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook. "We have identified him, and he has been arrested."

FOX 35 is in contact with Marion County investigators about whether the person arrested was a student - and if so -- at which school. More information is expected to be released at another time.

stereotyped as a school shooter