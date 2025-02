The Brief Officials responded to the Mile High Smoke Shop around 6 p.m. No injuries were reported in the fire. It is not known what caused the fire.



Officials with the Seminole County Fire Department responded to a business fire in Winter Park on Saturday.

It happened around 6 p.m. at the Mile High Smoke Shop, according to officials with the SCFD.

Fire officials said the fire was contained to one room and there were no injuries.

It is not yet clear what started the fire.